Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) to post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.17. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

In related news, Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 10,750 shares of company stock worth $45,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMMB. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

