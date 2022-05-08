Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 7.61%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of CHUY stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.35. 117,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,294. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26. The company has a market cap of $461.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

