CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

CIXX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

NYSE CIXX opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. CI Financial has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.24 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 39.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CI Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,699,000 after purchasing an additional 620,670 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 8.6% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,959,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,943,000 after purchasing an additional 234,580 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in CI Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,532,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,932,000 after purchasing an additional 113,906 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,671,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CI Financial by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,596,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,209,000 after purchasing an additional 96,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

