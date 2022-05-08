CIBC Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$63.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOY. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a C$64.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.67.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$47.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$37.88 and a 1-year high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$495.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$783.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.9893529 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

