Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $83.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CLNE traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,339,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,989. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,149,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,209 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,538 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,917,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after purchasing an additional 923,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

