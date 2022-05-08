CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.60. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 322.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $67.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.