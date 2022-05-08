Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. 1,280,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,049. The stock has a market cap of $760.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.96. Codexis has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Codexis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,212,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after buying an additional 35,451 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Codexis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Codexis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Codexis by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 45,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Codexis by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

