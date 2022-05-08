Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
NASDAQ CDXS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. 1,280,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,049. The stock has a market cap of $760.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 1.96. Codexis has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.
In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.
About Codexis (Get Rating)
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
