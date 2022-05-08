Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (FOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on May 31st

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE FOF opened at $11.61 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 53,715 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

