Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:LDP opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $27.75.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
