Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:LDP opened at $21.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,144,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after buying an additional 46,285 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.