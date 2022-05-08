Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of RFI opened at $15.22 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

