Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) & SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Head to Head Comparison

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Coherent and SeqLL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 4 0 0 2.00 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Coherent currently has a consensus target price of $272.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.14%. SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.51%. Given SeqLL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Coherent.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.3% of Coherent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coherent and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent -4.96% 15.47% 7.15% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coherent and SeqLL’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.49 billion 4.48 -$106.75 million ($3.21) -83.78 SeqLL $210,000.00 56.34 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

SeqLL has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherent.

Summary

SeqLL beats Coherent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc. provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of commercial, industrial, and scientific research applications. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products. Its products are used for applications in microelectronics, materials processing, OEM components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in the United States, as well as through direct sales personnel and independent representatives internationally. Coherent, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

SeqLL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

