Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $228,179.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,606,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,452,000 after purchasing an additional 186,286 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,391,000 after purchasing an additional 248,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,304,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after purchasing an additional 55,479 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 999,522 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 842,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after buying an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $14.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $498.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $27.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

