Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 91.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $5.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $761.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.88 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM traded down $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.29. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $109.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLM. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth approximately $195,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.