CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. CommScope’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

CommScope stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.60. 9,294,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,638. CommScope has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Get CommScope alerts:

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 4,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy T. Yates acquired 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CommScope by 42.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 107,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CommScope by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,250,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 60,796 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 462,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 66,410 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile (Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.