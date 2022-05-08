Comparing AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) & Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO)

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AudioEye and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioEye -57.96% -67.45% -44.85% Sumo Logic -50.95% -24.66% -17.77%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AudioEye and Sumo Logic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioEye 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sumo Logic 0 5 2 0 2.29

AudioEye currently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 315.61%. Sumo Logic has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.40%. Given AudioEye’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AudioEye is more favorable than Sumo Logic.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AudioEye and Sumo Logic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioEye $24.50 million 1.84 -$14.21 million ($1.34) -2.93 Sumo Logic $242.13 million 4.01 -$123.36 million ($1.14) -7.47

AudioEye has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AudioEye, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of AudioEye shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of AudioEye shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Sumo Logic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AudioEye has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumo Logic has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sumo Logic beats AudioEye on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioEye (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc. provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device. The company offers AudioEye, an always-on testing, remediation, and monitoring solution that improves conformance with web content accessibility guidelines; identifies and fixes the common accessibility errors and addresses a range of disabilities including dyslexia, color blindness, epilepsy, and others; and provides additional solutions to provide for enhanced compliance and accessibility, including periodic manual auditing, manual remediations, and legal support services, as well as PDF remediation services and audit reports to help customers with their digital accessibility needs. The company serves small- and medium-sized businesses, corporate enterprises, non-profit organizations, and federal government agencies, as well as federal, state, and local governments and agencies through content management system partners, platform and agency partners, authorized resellers, and the marketplace. AudioEye, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads. The company also provides observability solution, an out-of-the-box solution for managing their application reliability for cloud applications; and security solution that helps developers, security analysts, and security operation centers that detect threats, perform security analysis and forensics, and automate security responses to remediate against those threats for cloud applications. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

