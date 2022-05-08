Comparing Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Rating) and Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Barrick Gold and Copper Mountain Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Copper Mountain Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00

Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus price target of $4.76, indicating a potential upside of 136.67%. Given Copper Mountain Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Copper Mountain Mining is more favorable than Barrick Gold.

Risk & Volatility

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Copper Mountain Mining has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.18% 6.28% 4.33% Copper Mountain Mining 13.63% 19.48% 8.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Copper Mountain Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.33 $2.02 billion $1.09 20.57 Copper Mountain Mining $461.31 million 0.92 $83.06 million $0.23 8.74

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Copper Mountain Mining. Copper Mountain Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Barrick Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Copper Mountain Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States. The company also has ownership interests in producing copper mines located in Chile, Saudi Arabia, and Zambia; and various other projects located throughout the Americas and Africa. Barrick Gold Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

