Comparing Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) & Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Baxter International and Nyxoah are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Baxter International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Nyxoah shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baxter International and Nyxoah’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $12.78 billion 2.87 $1.28 billion $2.09 34.83 Nyxoah $1.01 million 392.13 -$32.68 million N/A N/A

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than Nyxoah.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Baxter International and Nyxoah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 2 11 0 2.71 Nyxoah 0 1 5 0 2.83

Baxter International presently has a consensus target price of $93.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.99%. Nyxoah has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 110.33%. Given Nyxoah’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nyxoah is more favorable than Baxter International.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and Nyxoah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International 7.80% 21.59% 7.27% Nyxoah N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Baxter International beats Nyxoah on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International (Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit. It also provides connected care solutions, including devices, software, communications, and integration technologies; integrated patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies to help diagnose, treat, and manage a various illness and diseases, including respiratory therapy, cardiology, vision screening, and physical assessment; surgical video technologies, tables, lights, pendants, precision positioning devices and other accessories. In addition, the company offers contracted services to various pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. Its products are used in hospitals, kidney dialysis centers, nursing homes, rehabilitation centers, doctors' offices, and patients at home under physician supervision. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, and specialty pharmacy or other alternate site providers in approximately 100 countries. It has an agreement with Celerity Pharmaceutical, LLC to develop acute care generic injectable premix and oncolytic molecules. Baxter International Inc. was incorporated in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Nyxoah (Get Rating)

Nyxoah S.A., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

