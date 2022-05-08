Comparing Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) & Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $495.19 million 1.13 $90.06 million $1.95 7.66 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Betterware de Mexico and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 201.41%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico 16.22% 99.78% 25.66% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% 0.69%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.9% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (Get Rating)

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.