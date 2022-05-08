Comparing Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) & Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of Chindata Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian (BVI) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Moxian (BVI) has a beta of 3.06, suggesting that its share price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian (BVI) N/A N/A N/A Chindata Group 11.11% 3.18% 1.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moxian (BVI) and Chindata Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian (BVI) $950,000.00 21.47 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.04 $49.65 million $0.14 44.15

Chindata Group has higher revenue and earnings than Moxian (BVI).

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Moxian (BVI) and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian (BVI) 0 0 0 0 N/A Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

Chindata Group has a consensus price target of $13.15, suggesting a potential upside of 112.78%. Given Chindata Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than Moxian (BVI).

Summary

Chindata Group beats Moxian (BVI) on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moxian (BVI) (Get Rating)

Moxian (BVI) Inc engages in internet media marketing business in Hong Kong, China, and Malaysia. The company operates online-to-offline business that provides an online platform for small and medium sized enterprises with physical stores to conduct business online, interact with existing customers, and obtain new ones. It also operates the Games Channel, an application that develops contacts with the mobile gaming industry in China. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

