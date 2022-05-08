Comparing CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Saul Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $128.13 million 0.30 -$11.53 million ($1.50) -1.69 Saul Centers $239.23 million 4.96 $48.39 million $1.70 29.36

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Saul Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.00% 4.07% 1.05% Saul Centers 20.23% 14.30% 2.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and Saul Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Saul Centers 0 1 2 0 2.67

Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Dividends

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust pays out -13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Saul Centers pays out 134.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Saul Centers beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

About Saul Centers (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.