Comparing Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) & Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) and Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Draganfly shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Embraer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Embraer and Draganfly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer 0.33% -0.41% -0.11% Draganfly N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Embraer and Draganfly’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer $4.20 billion N/A -$44.70 million $0.07 161.17 Draganfly $5.63 million 27.85 -$12.93 million N/A N/A

Draganfly has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Embraer.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Embraer and Draganfly, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer 1 2 6 0 2.56 Draganfly 0 0 1 0 3.00

Embraer presently has a consensus target price of $19.64, indicating a potential upside of 74.09%. Given Embraer’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Embraer is more favorable than Draganfly.

Embraer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft; and offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars and special space systems, as well as information and communications systems comprising command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets. It also leases Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet; and Praetor 500 and Praetor 600, disruptive executive jets in the midsize and super midsize categories. The Service & Support segment offers after-service solutions, support, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for commercial, executive, and defense aircrafts; provides aircraft components and engines; and supplies steel and composite aviation structures to various aircraft manufacturers. The Other segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Draganfly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Draganfly Inc. manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems. It serves public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, and mapping and surveying markets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

