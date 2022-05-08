Comparing IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) and IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Viant Technology and IAC/InterActiveCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viant Technology 0 0 5 0 3.00 IAC/InterActiveCorp 0 1 11 0 2.92

Viant Technology currently has a consensus target price of $16.80, suggesting a potential upside of 206.57%. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus target price of $167.92, suggesting a potential upside of 117.62%. Given Viant Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Viant Technology is more favorable than IAC/InterActiveCorp.

Profitability

This table compares Viant Technology and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viant Technology -3.46% -14.04% -10.43% IAC/InterActiveCorp 15.92% -0.06% -0.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viant Technology and IAC/InterActiveCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viant Technology $224.13 million 1.49 -$7.74 million ($0.64) -8.56 IAC/InterActiveCorp $3.70 billion 1.75 $597.55 million $6.33 12.19

IAC/InterActiveCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Viant Technology. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC/InterActiveCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Viant Technology has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IAC/InterActiveCorp beats Viant Technology on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viant Technology (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel demand side platform for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Household ID, a household profile, which provides household insights for optimized bid decisions and touchpoint collection across consumer pathways, as well as offers holistic targeting and measurement across channels; World Without Cookies software to manage reach and frequency at the household level; and Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner. In addition, it provides Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; onboarding data integrations provides marketers with high match rates to audience insights for segmentation, targeting, and measuring outcomes; and self-service interface that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

