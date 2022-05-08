Comparing ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

ImmuCell has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ImmuCell and VolitionRx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $19.24 million 3.52 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -874.13 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,577.84 -$26.82 million ($0.50) -5.28

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. ImmuCell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VolitionRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ImmuCell and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell -0.41% -0.25% -0.18% VolitionRx -29,465.93% -110.92% -80.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ImmuCell and VolitionRx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ImmuCell beats VolitionRx on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmuCell (Get Rating)

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. The company also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic; and Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. In addition, it is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based intramammary treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows. It sells its products through animal health distributors. ImmuCell Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About VolitionRx (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

