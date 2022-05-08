Comparing Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) & Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) and Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Shipping and Top Ships’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -26.60% -10.67% -6.46% Top Ships N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Performance Shipping and Top Ships’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.38 -$9.71 million ($1.94) -1.40 Top Ships $56.37 million 0.50 $8.62 million N/A N/A

Top Ships has higher revenue and earnings than Performance Shipping.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.6% of Performance Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Top Ships shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Performance Shipping and Top Ships, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 Top Ships 0 1 0 0 2.00

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.40%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than Top Ships.

Risk & Volatility

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top Ships has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Top Ships beats Performance Shipping on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Performance Shipping Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides shipping transportation services through its ownership of tanker vessels worldwide. It owned and operated five Aframax tanker vessels with a combined carrying capacity of 546,094 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Top Ships Company Profile (Get Rating)

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

