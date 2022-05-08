Comparing Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 22.31% 6.42% 0.94% Independent Bank 28.08% 14.77% 1.28%

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $51.34 million 3.82 $11.15 million $1.01 15.79 Independent Bank $214.72 million 1.93 $62.90 million $2.71 7.18

Independent Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services comprising trust and estate administration, investment management, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through 12 full service and one limited-service banking offices with seven full-service and one limited-service offices located in Indiana; five offices situated in Ohio; one full-service banking office and four other branch offices are located in Richmond, Indiana; two other offices in Cambridge City, Centerville, Richmond, and Shelbyville, Indiana; two offices in Sidney and Ohio; two offices in Piqua and one office in Troy, Ohio; and a loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana.

About Independent Bank (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, insurance brokerage, and investment services. The company offers its services through approximately 59 branches, two drive-thru facilities, and seven loan production offices in Michigan; and two loan production offices in Ohio. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

