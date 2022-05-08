Comparing Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ)

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) and AG&E (OTCMKTS:AGNUQ – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Viasat and AG&E, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viasat 0 1 2 0 2.67 AG&E 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viasat currently has a consensus price target of $58.33, suggesting a potential upside of 49.04%. Given Viasat’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Viasat is more favorable than AG&E.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Viasat shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Viasat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of AG&E shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Viasat and AG&E’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viasat 0.78% 0.81% 0.36% AG&E N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Viasat and AG&E’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viasat $2.26 billion 1.29 $3.69 million $0.29 134.97 AG&E N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viasat has higher revenue and earnings than AG&E.

Summary

Viasat beats AG&E on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Viasat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics. This segment provides broadband Internet services to approximately 590,000 subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite communication systems comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas; design and technology services comprising analysis, design, and development of satellites and ground systems; application specific integrated circuit and monolithic microwave integrated circuit chips; and network function virtualization. Its Government Systems segment offers various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable voice, and real-time collection and dissemination of video and data using secure, and jam-resistant transmission links. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

AG&E Company Profile (Get Rating)

AG&E Holdings Inc. is a global distributor and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) video monitors and other related parts. It distributes products for gaming machine manufacturers, casinos, coin-operated video game manufacturers, and other display integrators markets. AG&E Holdings Inc., formerly known as Wells-Gardner Electronics Corporation, is headquartered in McCook, Illinois.

