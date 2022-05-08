Compass (NYSE:COMP) and Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC) Head to Head Contrast

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating) and Tuatara Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCAC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Compass alerts:

63.1% of Compass shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Compass shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Compass and Tuatara Capital Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 6 0 2.75 Tuatara Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass currently has a consensus target price of $15.64, indicating a potential upside of 196.27%. Given Compass’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Compass is more favorable than Tuatara Capital Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -64.94% -19.65% Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A -132.90% 3.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compass and Tuatara Capital Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion 0.34 -$494.10 million ($2.37) -2.23 Tuatara Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $7.71 million N/A N/A

Tuatara Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Compass.

Summary

Compass beats Tuatara Capital Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compass Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compass, Inc. provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anywhere as well as designs consumer-grade interfaces, an automated workflows for agent-client interactions. The company was formerly known as Urban Compass, Inc. and changed its name to Compass, Inc. in January 2021.Compass, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in cannabis industry. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.