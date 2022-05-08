Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.59% and a negative net margin of 245.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS.

CNCE traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.20. 80,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,276. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $4.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNCE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $41,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 23,291 shares of company stock valued at $71,909 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 22,616.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 45,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

