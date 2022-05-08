Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.56. Consolidated Edison reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $4.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

NYSE:ED opened at $93.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 480,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,850,000 after buying an additional 14,562 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 398,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,962,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 64,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,468,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

