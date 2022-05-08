ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WISH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 69,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $167,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ying Vivian Liu sold 103,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $248,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,905,556 shares of company stock worth $3,577,940 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WISH opened at $1.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.39. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $15.18.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.19 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 19.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was down 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

