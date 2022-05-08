Contrasting American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) & Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) and Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biocept has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Shared Hospital Services and Biocept, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Biocept 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Biocept’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.79 $190,000.00 $0.04 57.51 Biocept $61.25 million 0.46 -$2.82 million ($0.10) -16.70

American Shared Hospital Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Biocept. Biocept is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Biocept’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 0.77% 2.48% 1.33% Biocept -2.89% -5.35% -3.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Biocept shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.3% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Biocept shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Shared Hospital Services beats Biocept on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Biocept Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biocept, Inc., a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms. The company offers assays for solid tumor indications, such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, pancreaticobiliary cancer, and ovarian cancer. It also provides cerebrospinal fluid tumor cell and ctDNA and ctRNA testing services to medical oncologists, neuro-oncologists, surgical oncologists, urologists, pulmonologists, pathologists, and other physicians; clinical trial and research services to pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations; and RT-PCR testing services for COVID-19. The company has a collaboration with CLEARED4 to develop a system for tracking and managing COVID-19 testing requirements and test results for its customers; and with Protean BioDiagnostics, Inc. to research the ability of its Target Selector molecular assay to determine EGFR status in NSCLC patients. Biocept, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

