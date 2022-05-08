Contrasting Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB)

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barrick Gold and Taseko Mines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrick Gold $11.99 billion 3.33 $2.02 billion $1.14 19.67 Taseko Mines $345.68 million 1.42 $29.10 million $0.15 11.47

Barrick Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Taseko Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrick Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Barrick Gold and Taseko Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrick Gold 1 4 7 0 2.50 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barrick Gold currently has a consensus price target of $31.05, suggesting a potential upside of 38.49%. Given Barrick Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Barrick Gold is more favorable than Taseko Mines.

Volatility & Risk

Barrick Gold has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.6% of Barrick Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barrick Gold and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrick Gold 16.87% 6.42% 4.42% Taseko Mines 11.37% 16.47% 4.92%

Summary

Barrick Gold beats Taseko Mines on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick. Nevada Gold Mines is the world’s largest gold mining complex. Barrick owns and operates six Tier One gold mines: Cortez, Carlin and Turquoise Ridge in Nevada, Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali, Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Pueblo Viejo in the Dominican Republic.



It has gold and copper mines and projects in 13 countries in North and South America, Africa, Papua New Guinea and Saudi Arabia. Barrick’s diversified portfolio spans the world’s most prolific gold districts and is focused on high-margin, long life assets.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

