Contrasting Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) & Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Enterprise Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Enterprise Bancorp pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years and Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Bancorp $167.14 million 2.43 $42.17 million $3.48 9.69 Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.21 $54.02 million $7.64 10.68

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Bancorp. Enterprise Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Enterprise Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus target price of $96.75, indicating a potential upside of 18.60%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than Enterprise Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Enterprise Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Enterprise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Bancorp and Cambridge Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Bancorp 25.25% 12.23% 0.95% Cambridge Bancorp 30.01% 12.73% 1.20%

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats Enterprise Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Bancorp (Get Rating)

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash management services; wealth advisory and management services that include customized investment management and trust services to individuals, family groups, commercial businesses, trusts, foundations, non-profit organizations, and endowments; brokerage and management services to individual investors; insurance services; and voice, online, and mobile banking services. As of January 27, 2022, it had 26 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell, Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough, and Westford; and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Nashua, Pelham, Salem, and Windham. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Cambridge Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and two wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as three wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

