Contrasting Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) & PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB)

Cullman Bancorp and PCSB Financial are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and PCSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A PCSB Financial 24.17% 4.87% 0.71%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cullman Bancorp and PCSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PCSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and PCSB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.77 $1.75 million N/A N/A PCSB Financial $59.76 million 4.73 $12.42 million $1.02 18.05

PCSB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of PCSB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of PCSB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cullman Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. PCSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PCSB Financial pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCSB Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PCSB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PCSB Financial beats Cullman Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

About PCSB Financial (Get Rating)

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides commercial real estate, multi-family residential real estate, commercial business, construction, residential mortgage, and consumer and deposit overdraft loans, as well as home equity lines of credit, insurance products, and securities. In addition, the company engages in investment activities. As of June 30, 2021, PCSB Financial Corporation offered its services from executive offices/headquarters and 15 banking offices. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, New York.

