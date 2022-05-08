Contrasting Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) & NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG)

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) and NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

This table compares Eldorado Gold and NovaGold Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold -51.36% 2.11% 1.57% NovaGold Resources N/A -51.33% -21.16%

58.8% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eldorado Gold and NovaGold Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 0 1 3 0 2.75 NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 84.77%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than NovaGold Resources.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eldorado Gold and NovaGold Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $940.90 million 1.77 -$136.02 million ($2.58) -3.50 NovaGold Resources N/A N/A -$40.54 million ($0.13) -44.38

NovaGold Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eldorado Gold. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats NovaGold Resources on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NovaGold Resources (Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc. explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.