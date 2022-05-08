Contrasting Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming and Leisure Properties 42.79% 16.86% 5.27% Iron Mountain 9.59% 49.70% 3.17%

Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.4% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Iron Mountain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 2 7 1 2.73 Iron Mountain 1 0 1 0 2.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus target price of $52.60, suggesting a potential upside of 18.47%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential downside of 24.41%. Given Gaming and Leisure Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gaming and Leisure Properties is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gaming and Leisure Properties and Iron Mountain’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 9.04 $534.09 million $2.20 20.18 Iron Mountain $4.49 billion 3.51 $450.22 million $1.53 35.45

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iron Mountain. Gaming and Leisure Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Iron Mountain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 125.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain pays out 161.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gaming and Leisure Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gaming and Leisure Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats Iron Mountain on 15 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include secure records storage, information management, digital transformation, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working.

