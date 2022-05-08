Contrasting Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) & Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS)

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) and Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies and Cooper-Standard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 8 0 2.73 Cooper-Standard 0 1 1 0 2.50

Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.83%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Cooper-Standard.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Cooper-Standard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies -745.01% -44.05% -29.45% Cooper-Standard -13.85% -47.88% -9.27%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Luminar Technologies and Cooper-Standard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 121.62 -$237.99 million ($0.72) -15.44 Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.05 -$322.83 million ($20.49) -0.31

Luminar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cooper-Standard. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cooper-Standard has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Luminar Technologies beats Cooper-Standard on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luminar Technologies (Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Cooper-Standard (Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

