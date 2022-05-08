Contrasting Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) & Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Stagecoach Group (OTCMKTS:SAGKF – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Proterra alerts:

This table compares Proterra and Stagecoach Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million 5.38 -$250.01 million ($5.52) -1.07 Stagecoach Group $1.22 billion N/A $44.06 million N/A N/A

Stagecoach Group has higher revenue and earnings than Proterra.

Risk & Volatility

Proterra has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stagecoach Group has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of Proterra shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Stagecoach Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -100.20% -17.25% -12.12% Stagecoach Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Proterra and Stagecoach Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Stagecoach Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Proterra currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 82.82%. Given Proterra’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Proterra is more favorable than Stagecoach Group.

Summary

Stagecoach Group beats Proterra on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London. The company also operates Sheffield Supertram, a 28 km light rail network with three routes in the city of Sheffield. It serves individuals, local authorities, transport authorities, and the United Kingdom department for transport. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Perth, the United Kingdom.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.