Contrasting Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) & Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) and Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Snowflake and Citrix Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snowflake $1.22 billion 40.06 -$679.95 million ($2.28) -68.10 Citrix Systems $3.22 billion 3.95 $307.50 million $2.43 41.56

Citrix Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Snowflake. Snowflake is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citrix Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.7% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Snowflake shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Citrix Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Snowflake and Citrix Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snowflake -55.76% -13.45% -10.85% Citrix Systems 9.56% 107.72% 5.98%

Volatility & Risk

Snowflake has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citrix Systems has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Snowflake and Citrix Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snowflake 2 8 18 0 2.57 Citrix Systems 4 3 1 0 1.63

Snowflake presently has a consensus price target of $307.42, indicating a potential upside of 97.99%. Citrix Systems has a consensus price target of $94.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.11%. Given Snowflake’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Citrix Systems.

Summary

Citrix Systems beats Snowflake on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Bozeman, Montana.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps. It also provides Citrix ADC that offers application delivery controller, on-premise, in-cloud, and SaaS deployment option solutions. In addition, the company provides customer services, hardware maintenance, consulting, and product training and certification services. The company serves healthcare, financial services, technology, manufacturing, consumer, and government agencies. It markets and licenses its products through resellers, distributors, systems integrators, independent software vendors, original equipment manufacturers, and service providers. The company was formerly known as Citrus Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Citrix Systems, Inc. in March 2009. Citrix Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

