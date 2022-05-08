ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.67.

CNVVY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 295 ($3.69) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 278 ($3.47) to GBX 256 ($3.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 210 ($2.62) to GBX 195 ($2.44) in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

CNVVY stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.