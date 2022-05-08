Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Convey Health Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get Convey Health Solutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNVY opened at $5.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.70. Convey Health Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $97.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Convey Health Solutions will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNVY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Convey Health Solutions by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the first quarter worth about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.