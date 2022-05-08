Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,856.56% and a negative return on equity of 57.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 102,362 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 819,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 140,790 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 14,138,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

