Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 2,232,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,151. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.
About Corcept Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.