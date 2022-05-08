Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues Earnings Results

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. 2,232,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,151. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $25.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $16,307,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,291,000 after acquiring an additional 105,152 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 393,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 168,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CORT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

