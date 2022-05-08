Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $380.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.60 million. Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of CRSR stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,293. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.70. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRSR shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Macquarie decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Corsair Gaming from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

