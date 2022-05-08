Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €50.00 by Berenberg Bank

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.14% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($77.89) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($65.26) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($84.21) price objective on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €62.15 ($65.43).

Shares of ETR 1COV opened at €38.42 ($40.44) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 4.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €50.71. Covestro has a 12-month low of €38.06 ($40.06) and a 12-month high of €60.24 ($63.41).

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

