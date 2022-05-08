Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Covetrus’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CVET stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 1,591,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.50 and a beta of 1.98. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after buying an additional 164,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,793,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after buying an additional 243,604 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

