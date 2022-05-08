CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.01. The company had a trading volume of 26,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,594. The company has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.51. CRA International has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $116.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CRA International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRA International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CRA International by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $513,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the fourth quarter valued at $431,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International (Get Rating)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

