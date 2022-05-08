Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRDO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $9,129,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRDO opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.00.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.