Critical Analysis: Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) and Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capita and Farfetch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capita $4.38 billion 0.12 $308.98 million N/A N/A Farfetch $2.26 billion 1.59 $1.47 billion ($1.07) -8.78

Farfetch has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Capita.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Farfetch shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Capita and Farfetch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capita N/A N/A N/A Farfetch 64.79% -331.09% 41.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Capita and Farfetch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capita 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farfetch 0 1 12 0 2.92

Farfetch has a consensus target price of $38.69, suggesting a potential upside of 311.62%. Given Farfetch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farfetch is more favorable than Capita.

Risk & Volatility

Capita has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farfetch has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Farfetch beats Capita on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capita (Get Rating)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services. It also provides customer management services, such as customer engagement, remediation, complaints management, collections, and regulated services; and services related to central and local governments. In addition, the company offers technology solutions, including digital IT and connectivity, network, Trustmarque, intelligent communications, cloud, cyber security, robotic process automation, and workplace IT services; and specialist services, such as travel and event, enforcement, insurance, Evolvi, real estate and infrastructure, GL hearn, Page One, Tascor, Optima, and translation and interpreting services. Further, it provides business operations, customer experience, industry-specific, and education services, as well as various digital solutions. The company offers its services to financial services, pensions, retail, telecoms and media, transport, energy and utilities, central and local government, education, defense and security, health and welfare, and justice and emergency services sectors. It operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the United States, India, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was formerly known as The Capita Group plc and changed its name to Capita plc in January 2012. Capita plc was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

