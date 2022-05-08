Critical Analysis: Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL) versus SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING)

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) and Jowell Global (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and Jowell Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -286.75% -1,922.60% -134.44% Jowell Global N/A N/A N/A

SinglePoint has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jowell Global has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its share price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Jowell Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SinglePoint and Jowell Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $810,000.00 14.92 -$5.37 million ($0.09) -1.97 Jowell Global $170.91 million 0.30 -$6.39 million N/A N/A

SinglePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jowell Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SinglePoint and Jowell Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Jowell Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Jowell Global beats SinglePoint on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SinglePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. In addition, it provides software and services to solar and renewable energy companies through energywyze.com and solarcxm.com websites. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Jowell Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 24,513 Love Home Stores. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, China.

